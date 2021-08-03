Police renew appeal to locate Telford murder suspect

Police have today issued a further appeal for information to help them locate a man wanted on suspicion of murdering Dawid Kurdziel in Telford.

Robert Wieczorkowski

Detectives are keen to speak to Robert Wieczorkowski in connection with the murder which happened in Ketley during the early hours of Saturday 3 July 2021.

Wieczorkowski aged 31, previously of Hurleybrook Way in Leegomery, has links to Aberdeen in Scotland and is believed to have been there recently.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, of West Mercia Police Major Investigations Unit, said:

“We are continuing to investigate the sad death of Dawid and would still like to speak to Robert Wieczorkowski who we believed left Telford following the murder of Dawid.

“I appeal to those in our local communities who know where he is or may have information to help us find him to come forward.

“We also believe he has links to the Aberdeen area of Scotland and if anybody has information as to his whereabouts then please ring 999 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 0044_I_ 03072021.”