Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Man dies following collision in Bridgnorth

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man has died a month after his car left the road and ended up down an embankment in Bridgnorth.

The collision happened at just after 9.30pm on Thursday 1 July at the roundabout linking the A458 and B4364 in Bridgnorth and involved a blue Bentley Continental convertible.

Police say the man in his 50s who was driving the Bentley, died from his injuries on Friday 30 July.

Sergeant Michael Waterworth said: “Our thoughts with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time and we are appealing for anyone in the area at the time who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to please come forward.”

Any witnesses are asked to call Constable Tony Smith on 01743 237485 or report online via the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 763i of 1 July.

