Wednesday, August 4, 2021

County lines drug dealer who travelled to Telford jailed

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A drug dealer promoting a ‘four for £25’ offer to addicts in Telford, has been jailed for five years.

Amari Miller and the wraps that were found on him. Image: West Midlands Police

Amari Miller, 20, from the Highgate area of Birmingham, was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court as part of a county lines drug investigation.

Amari had a dedicated phone which he would use to message all 86 of his Telford contacts with special offers on heroin and crack cocaine.

For just £25, users could get four small wraps of drugs personally delivered to them from Birmingham.

Our officers in the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit traced the phone and arrested Amari at Telford railway station on 2 September last year. He’d travelled to and from the town many times before his arrest.

When searched, police found the phone and 166 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth £1,755.

Amari was also found guilty and sentenced for running a similar operation to Birmingham in Banbury, Oxfordshire when arrested by Thames Valley Police back in 2018.

What is County Lines?

County lines is a form of exploitation where criminals groom and manipulate children into drug dealing. The ‘lines’ refer to mobile phones that are used to control a young person who is delivering drugs, often to towns outside their home county.

Breaking these gangs and getting kids help is a priority for every police force and child protection charity in the county.

Report those who are dealing drugs or exploiting young people to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

