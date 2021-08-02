12.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Four teenagers appear in court over murder of Telford man

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Four teenagers have appeared at Stafford Crown Court charged with the murder of a Telford man.

Peter was 26-years-old and lived in Telford
Peter was 26-years-old and lived in Telford

The teenagers, one aged 14 and three aged 15, are all from Telford and were arrested and charged following the death of 26-year-old Peter Cairns.

Police were called at around 7.20pm on Friday 11 June to a footpath near Stonebridge Close in Aqueduct following reports that a man in his 20s was seriously injured.

- Advertisement -

Mr Cairns was taken to hospital but died later that evening.

During Monday’s court appearance none of the defendants, who are unable to be identified for legal reasons, were asked to enter a plea.

A case management hearing and a plea will take place later this month with a provisional trial date set for November 22.

There were no applications for bail.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP