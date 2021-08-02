Four teenagers appear in court over murder of Telford man

Four teenagers have appeared at Stafford Crown Court charged with the murder of a Telford man.

Peter was 26-years-old and lived in Telford

The teenagers, one aged 14 and three aged 15, are all from Telford and were arrested and charged following the death of 26-year-old Peter Cairns.

Police were called at around 7.20pm on Friday 11 June to a footpath near Stonebridge Close in Aqueduct following reports that a man in his 20s was seriously injured.

Mr Cairns was taken to hospital but died later that evening.

During Monday’s court appearance none of the defendants, who are unable to be identified for legal reasons, were asked to enter a plea.

A case management hearing and a plea will take place later this month with a provisional trial date set for November 22.

There were no applications for bail.