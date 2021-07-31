16.1 C
Saturday, July 31, 2021

Telford Station Quarter project takes further step forward

By Shropshire Live

Telford’s Station Quarter project planned between the town’s railway station and Telford Town Centre has taken a further step forward with the appointment of a leading construction company.

Plans for Station Quarter include a digital skills and enterprise hub
The Station Quarter will include new homes and a Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub run by Telford College and the University of Wolverhampton.

Willmott Dixon, one of the country’s leading construction companies, has been selected by Telford & Wrekin Council as its preferred contractor and development partner to undertake the first phase of work.

Cllr Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“The Station Quarter will be a transformational development for Telford, and we are delighted that we will be working with one of the country’s leading construction companies as our partner in the project.

“The £22.3million secured from the Towns Fund for our bid will prove a game-changer for Telford and the wider borough, helping us boost the skills of the area’s workforce and providing more new homes for local people.

“Willmott Dixon will now be working with the council and partners to support design development in preparation for the submission of a planning application later this year as well as supporting the council to prepare business cases, which is the next stage in securing the Town Investment Funding.”

Founded in 1852 and now a £1bn-a-year business, Willmott Dixon was appointed via the Pagabo framework following an in-depth evaluation exercise which looked at experience and capability, social and environmental performance, and value for money. 

Pagabo is a national organisation providing local authorities and public sector bodies with framework agreements for the procurement of construction work and goods. Willmott Dixon is said to have performed “incredibly well” across all elements of the bid to the assessment panel which included representatives from TWC, Telford College and Wolverhampton University, demonstrating its commitment to the Station Quarter project and Telford. 

David Atkinson, regional head of land and development for Willmott Dixon, said:

“We are delighted to be supporting Telford & Wrekin Council and the town’s stakeholders in delivering the Station Quarter project. 

“Working with leading development, design and funding partners we’re excited create a new community in Telford Town Centre. The Station Quarter is a highly accessible site and we’re keen to unlock its potential to support the wider regeneration of Telford town centre. We have ambitious plans to deliver highly-sustainable, new homes, educational space, and leisure facilities supported by new public realm and green spaces.”

Graham Wynn, chair of Telford Towns Fund Board, added:

“The Town Deal Board are delighted with the success of our bid in achieving 22.3 million for Telford and look forward to working in partnership with the Council and its chosen partners it is important that we now move swiftly into the delivery phase. Station Quarter is a key gateway to the centre of our town and a vital link between the shopping centre and the main line station. It is therefore crucial that we get this phase right and I believe that Willmott Dixon are the best partner to help us deliver this.”

