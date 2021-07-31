Harper Adams named Best UK University in the Student Crowd University Awards 2021

Harper Adams has been revealed as the top university in the United Kingdom in the Student Crowd University Awards 2021.

David Llewellyn

In the awards – based 100 per cent on student reviews – Harper Adams not only came top overall, and was named Best UK University, but it was also rated highly across a range of categories – including as the number one university in the country for job prospects.

The university was ranked number two in the UK for its careers service, course content and teaching quality – where it was second only to the University of Cambridge.

Harper Adams’ campus and facilities, course tutors and wi-fi were placed in the top four in the country – the same outcome that the University achieved for providing value for money.

The 11 Student Crowd University Awards categories were drawn from 19,323 university reviews completed by students studying at institutions across the UK. As a consequence of the way coronavirus has affected the university experience for students across country, the results, this year, have been determined from reviews posted over the two-year period from July 2019 to July 2021.

The outstanding results for Harper Adams have been released in a month in which the views of the University’s students also saw it placed amongst the top ten UK universities in the National Student Survey. In June, the University was the highest ranked Modern University in the 2022 Complete University Guide.

Harper Adams University Vice-Chancellor, Dr David Llewellyn, said: “The recognition of our performance by our students in their reviews makes this awards scheme very special. We are thrilled to be named the Best UK University, and to have done so well in other important award categories, such as those for job prospects, our careers service, course content and teaching quality.

“I should like to thank our students for expressing, so positively, their confidence in our provision, across the various categories of the awards scheme, and our staff who have gone the extra mile to ensure that our students have continued to receive a high quality educational experience in the midst of the global pandemic.”