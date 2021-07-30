Work begins on new state-of-the-art fire station in Telford

Work has begun on major improvements and renovation of Telford Central Fire Station at Stafford Park.

Mark Kiddie, Paul Gray, Cllr Eric Carter pictured at Telford Central Fire Station

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service submitted its planning application in March 2020 and phase one of the build launched last month.

The new station is the main response location for the communities of Telford and is set to include joint facilities for operational and management training as well as multi-agency emergency command facilities.

Group Commander Paul Gray said:

“Now building has begun on site it all feels very real and there is a buzz around the station as we see it take shape.

“The new facilities will mean we can work in a more streamlined way with Fire Service departments that have previously had to be housed elsewhere. The finished building will also serve as a more suitable place for us to work and train with our partners such as West Midlands Ambulance Hazardous Area Response Teams and West Mercia Police.”

The Service worked closely with multi-disciplinary design practice Entrust architects during the planning phase to make sure the building minimises its environmental impact during the construction phase and beyond. Construction teams are currently installing special water tanks that will eventually be concealed under the site.

Head of Facilities, Andrew Kelcey said:

“The tanks have been installed because in periods of heavy rainfall, large amounts of water can be directed to drains over a short period, overloading them and contributing to flooding.

“To avoid this, the tanks will store the water, slowly releasing it over the following hours when systems are better able to cope.

“Firefighting sometimes involves the use of oils or other pollutants, so this site is also being built with interceptors which remove any chemicals before the water leaves the area.”

Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority, the body that governs the service, are investing in the region of £10 million into improvements.

Fire Authority Chair, Councillor Eric Carter said:

“I’m very proud that the Fire Authority has been able to facilitate this valuable addition to the community and help make Shropshire safer. It’s great that the project is now underway; I’m excited at the prospect of local people seeing the building become a reality and it serving as a real source of pride for the area.“

McPhillips Limited civil engineering and building contractors were awarded the contract to modernise the station in March 2021.

Marketing & Business Development Manager for McPhillips, Mark Kiddie said:

“This is an exciting project for us, and the initial on-site preparatory work is going well. We’re looking forward to seeing the project progress as we work with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service to provide this state-of-the-art community facility.

“As a Telford business we’re delighted that our client shares our vision for supporting the local economy and, as our base is less than five miles from the fire station, locally employed people are already working on the delivery of the project.”

Work is expected to be completed by November 2022.