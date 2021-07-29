17.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 29, 2021

Health Heroes celebrated as CEO bids farewell to RJAH

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A celebratory lunch has been held for past and present Health Hero Award winners at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Health heroes enjoyed a celebratory lunch
Health heroes enjoyed a celebratory lunch

The Health Hero Award winners at RJAH came together to enjoy a celebratory lunch to highlight their hard work and commitment to their patients.

The special, socially distanced lunch saw around 20 staff members – all of whom had been named winners of the Oswestry-based Trust’s monthly award – served lunch from a marquee pitched up outside the main entrance of the hospital.

- Advertisement -

The event also gave colleagues the chance to wish outgoing Chief Executive, Mark Brandreth well, ahead of him leaving RJAH at the end of this week to take up a new post as Executive Lead for the new NHS Integrated Care System in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Last month saw Mark make his final presentation of the monthly Health Hero Award.

Unsung heroes

The monthly award is presented to unsung heroes from across the hospital who are nominated by their colleagues for going the extra mile.

Mark said: “As my five years at RJAH draws to a close this week, I wanted to recognise and say goodbye, in person, to those who have won the Health Hero Award, something I introduced to the Trust when I first started here.

“I have always said I work alongside the best staff in the NHS here at RJAH and our Health Hero winners prove that. Each and every colleague is caring, committed and demonstrates why our NHS is so special.

“It was a nice way to say goodbye in-person. My time at RJAH has been wonderful and it’s all thanks to staff members like this, who go above and beyond for our patients, day-in, day-out.”

Wendy Mayne, Pharmacy Technician Specialist , who won a Heath Hero Award back in January 2017, was among the staff members at the celebratory lunch.

She said: “It was brilliant to get together with colleagues from across the hospital and be recognised in this way.

“On behalf of colleagues from across the hospital, I would like to wish Mark well in his new role.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP