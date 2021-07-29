Coronavirus cases fall across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Coronavirus cases in the Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire Council areas have dropped in the last week, latest figures show.

County residents are being advised to keep testing twice a week using Lateral Flow Tests at home and if at any point they develop symptoms of Coronavirus, even if they’re mild, get a PCR test

There were 639 new Coronavirus cases reported for Telford and Wrekin during the past seven days (19-25 July), 372 less than the previous seven-day period.

In the Shropshire Council area during the seven-day period between 16-22 July 2021, there were 984 new cases reported, a decrease of 53 on the previous week.

The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 355 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 and in Shropshire its 304.5 cases per 100,000.

No residents have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test in the past week. There were 24 patients with Covid-19 in local hospitals as of 28 July.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“In line with the national trend, we are seeing a fall in coronavirus cases in the borough in the last week, after reaching the highest ever peak last week.

“We can expect numbers to fluctuate going forward so we are asking people to please continue to be cautious as the virus is still with us and we need to learn to live with it.

“Unfortunately whilst numbers are lowest in the over 60s – there have been around 50 people infected which is a concern.

“For your own protection and for the benefit of others, please continue to wash hands regularly, keep space from others, wear a face covering in crowded spaces and regularly test for covid even if you have no symptoms and even if you have been vaccinated.

“These are basic rules that I am sure everyone knows by now but they can make such a positive difference if each of us follows them.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health, said:

“Following the national trend, there has been a small drop in the number of positive cases in Shropshire. This was expected as we go into summer and schools break up. However, we will continue to monitor the situation closely as we do not believe we have yet seen the impact of restrictions lifting.

“While it is positive that there have been no hospital deaths in this period, it is concerning to see the number of hospital admissions rising each week. We are also aware of one death in a community setting. Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine offers the most protection against the virus so please get double jabbed if you haven’t already.

“After a really difficult 16 months, we want people to enjoy this summer as safely as possible. When you are out and about, it’s important to know your risk. Asses the situation you’re in and make a sensible decision on whether it is safer to socially distance or wear a face mask.

“Keep testing twice a week using Lateral Flow Tests at home and if at any point you develop symptoms of Coronavirus, even if they’re mild, please get a PCR test. It’s important we can monitor the spread of the virus in the county to keep everyone safe.”

Cllr Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Many of the people who have been seriously ill with coronavirus lately have not been vaccinated and they are in younger age groups as well.

“I urge everyone who is eligible and who hasn’t done so already to go and have their first or second jab (when their second jab is due) without any delay.

“Through our joint work with the NHS partners, a range of walk-in clinics are available across the borough making it as easy as possible for people to get their vaccine.

“They are open from early morning until the afternoon – no appointment required and you don’t need to be registered with a GP.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for public health, said:

“It’s incredibly encouraging to see so many people in Shropshire taking a cautious, sensible approach post lockdown. We have all missed out on so much over the last 16 months and I know everyone is eager to make up for it. Let’s do it in a safe way to stop the spread of the virus.

“I’m also really proud of the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine here in Shropshire. 88% of the adult population have now received one dose. But there is still more work to be done. If you haven’t yet had your second jab, but it’s been more than 8 weeks since your first, head to a walk-in clinic and get it done as soon as possible. Nearly 70% of 20-29-year-olds have received one dose which is brilliant but our aim is even higher.”

Find out more about vaccination walk-in clinics opening times and locations.