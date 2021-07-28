12.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 29, 2021

Falling masonry closes Shrewsbury town centre street

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A main Shrewsbury town centre road was closed on Wednesday morning after masonry fell from the corner of a building.

Castle Street in Shrewsbury was closed as Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service used an Aerial Ladder Platform to make an initial safety assessment.

Two fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform were sent to the scene along with an operations officer.

Masonry could be seen on the ground with the junction of St Mary’s Place as crews assessed the scene with the assistance of the building control officer.

