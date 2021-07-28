Daughter committed the unlawful killing of mother

A woman has been found to have committed the act of unlawfully killing her mother, Judy Fox, in a trial of facts.

Lucy Fox, 39, from Bridgnorth, was found to have committed the act by a jury at Stafford Crown Court earlier today and will be subject to a hospital order with a restriction.



She was also found to have committed a further act of setting a fire without lawful excuse at her brother’s home address.

Ms Fox had been deemed unfit to enter pleas and the trial-of-facts proceedings were heard in her absence.

Human remains found in local woodland

On Sunday 14 June 2020 police attended a fire outside a house in Bridgnorth, no-one was injured in the fire, however enquiries into the fire led to concern for the welfare of Judy Fox, who was 65 and from Haughton Drive in Shifnal.

A search was launched to find Judy, a retired nurse, on Friday 10 July last year. Her remains were found in the woodlands off The Lloyds in Coalport.

Truly horrific circumstances

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “This was a tragic and senseless killing that has left a family absolutely devastated by the loss of their mother, sister and grandmother in truly horrific circumstances and my thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.

“This was a challenging and complex investigation and I’d like to thank the investigation team for their hard work and commitment that has meant the Jury has reached the verdict it has today.”