Wellington blooms with gardening competition

Wellington has proved that it is blossoming, with the second gardening competition being held in the town.

Winner of Best Front Garden Brenda Merrick
Green fingered residents were encouraged to enter the annual Wellington in Bloom competition and Wellington Town Council agreed to donate the prize money and rosettes.

Mayor Paul Davis joined organiser Sally Themans of Love Wellington to judge the entries.

“There was an excellent response – we had more entries than last year in our categories of best hanging basket, best eco garden and best front garden from residents all over the town,” said Sally.

“The standard was amazing and it was great to see a full range of spaces – from small gardens which had real impact to some larger sites which were gorgeous.

“The competition was a great way to lift spirits, brighten up the town and recognise people’s efforts,” Sally explained.

The winners were: Eco garden – Angela and Julie Moore of Haygate Road; hanging baskets, Wendy Davies of Pooler Close and best front garden – Brenda Merrick of Albert Road.

They received garden centre vouchers, with all the entrants being presented with rosettes.

Councillor Davis added: “It was a pleasure to judge the second Wellington in Bloom competition and we certainly had the weather for it, with all of the gardens looking resplendent in the summer sunshine, making our task extremely difficult.

“I’d like to thank everyone who entered this year for their time, dedication and passion – the gardens continue to brighten up our town and bring joy to people passing by.”

