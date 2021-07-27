Police appeal for witnesses to assault in Telford

Police are seeking witnesses to an assault in which a man was verbally abused and assaulted in Telford.

Police would like to speak with the man shown in the image above

The incident happened at around 3pm on Wednesday 14 July outside the offices of Lanyon Bowlder at Kendal Court on Ironmasters Way.

Investigating officers say the man was approached by two men on scooters who become agitated at him for sitting on the railings they had been using to slide along.

The two men became verbally abusive and then both assaulted him by throwing liquid at him from drinks bottles, causing damage to his property.

Police are seeking information from anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident and would especially like to speak with the man shown in the image above.

Anybody with any information is encouraged to contact PC Jayne Hollins on 07811 748663 quoting incident 400i of 14 July 2021 or report anonymously online.