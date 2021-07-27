Firefighters called to power surge incident in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to two incidents following a power surge in Shrewsbury yesterday evening.

The reported power surge happened at around 6.45pm with firefighters called to Uffington and Monkmoor in Shrewsbury.

One fire appliance attended a fire in Uffington which involved a pole mounted transformer that caught fire.

Firefighters were also called to a field off Monkmoor Road at the same time after the reported power surge caused an electrical coil to fall to the ground from a pylon.

Both fires were out on the arrival of crews and the incidents were left with Western Power.

Around 23 homes in the SY2 5TL, SY2 5BE and SY2 5AH were left without power.