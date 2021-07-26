Lightmoor village to get new road safety measures

New road safety measures near Lightmoor Village School are set to be introduced, following an agreement between Telford and Wrekin Council, the Bourneville Housing Trust and Homes England.

Councillor Raj Mehta with one of the new enhanced school safety zone signs. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Following concerns raised by residents with Ward Member for Horsehay and Lightmoor, Councillor Raj Mehta regarding safety, a study was undertaken to make improvements with a number of measures now agreed by partners.

The changes will be implemented during the summer holidays to minimise impact following a public consultation in which 88 per cent confirmed their support for the scheme.

Councillor Raj Mehta said: “I’m delighted to announce these measures, we’ve been very thorough to make sure we have listened to residents and that the plans have the right impact – ultimately making the area safer for the families who live here.

“Funding of £500,000 from the New Communities Fund – set up by Telford & Wrekin Council to support both Lawley and Lightmoor – will allow the scheme to go ahead.”

A number of proposals are being implemented including the roll out of an enhanced school safety zone with flashing warning signs along with a school warning sign painted on the ground next to the new upright signs along with a 20mph speed limit and speed indicator devices.

Surveys showed that on-street parking restricts visibility and therefore reduces safety when pedestrians are crossing. To combat this, new bollards will be installed in the parking area opposite the school.

To supplement the loss of on-street parking, plans are also in place for approximately 20 additional spaces as part of the next phase of residential development behind the school – subject to planning consent and agreement between partners.

Telford & Wrekin Council will also be working with Lightmoor School to develop a travel plan along with offering road safety education and training programmes, aiming to increase road safety awareness amongst children and young people whilst educating them on the benefits of travelling sustainably by cycling and walking.