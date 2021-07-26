24.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 26, 2021

Almost 7,000 potholes tackled across Shropshire in three months

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

More than 6,800 potholes and other defects have been repaired in the Shropshire Council area since the start of May 2021, latest figures show.

The Multihog in action on one of Shropshire's roads. Photo: Shropshire Council
The Multihog in action on one of Shropshire’s roads. Photo: Shropshire Council

As part of efforts to improve the county’s roads, crews from Shropshire Council and its contractor Kier are out across the county every day tackling potholes in a variety of ways.

Methods used include jet-patching using the county’s four Roadmaster vehicles, Texpatching in town centres and residential areas; and patching using the new Mulithog road planner. More traditional repairs are also carried out.

- Advertisement -

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“As I’ve said before, many of our roads are in poor condition and in need of improvement. I use the county’s roads and I’ve seen for myself the large number of potholes and other defects. Indeed, I was recently in north east Shropshire – and this week will visit sites in south Shropshire – to see the issues first-hand, and to see the work  that is being carried out to improve our roads.

“I know there are a lot of potholes and other defects in need of attention, right across the county, but we’re working hard to tackle them and to make the county’s roads safer for all road users, as these figures show.

“We’re increasing the numbers of crews tackling the problem, and using new technology and new ways of working. And every day we have teams out across the county carrying out repairs to our roads – repairs that will last.

“There are still many more potholes to treat, but repairing nearly 7,000 in less than three months is a notable achievement, and evidence of the work that we are carrying out to improve the county’s roads.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP