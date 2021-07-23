Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision near Hinstock

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision near Hinstock on Tuesday in which a motorcyclist in his 20s died.

The collision happened at just after 8.15pm on Tuesday 20 July on the A41 at Mill Green and involved a black Yamaha motorbike and a white Toyota Aygo.

Sadly, the man in his 20s travelling on the motorbike was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Sergeant Ian Brogan said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this very difficult time. While investigations are on-going, we are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage to please come forward.”

Any witnesses are asked to call Sergeant Brogan on 01743 237485 or report online via the police website https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference 735i of 21 July.