Haughton School says goodbye to much loved teaching assistant

Staff and pupils at Haughton School in Madeley have said goodbye to a much loved higher level teaching assistant who has retired after working at the school for an incredible 32 years.

Mrs Worton was presented with some beautiful flowers and gifts

Gill Worton worked her last day at the school on Wednesday after making a huge impact on many children and staff, working with children across the school in all classes.

To mark Mrs Worton’s retirement all children in the school were given a blank jigsaw puzzle and asked to create a design on it.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, in their class bubbles, children visited Mrs Worton with their individual puzzle pieces, which they each placed on a board to form a big jigsaw. It was a lovely opportunity for Mrs Worton to see all the children and for goodbyes to be exchanged.

Children visited Mrs Worton with their individual puzzle pieces, which they each placed on a board to form a big jigsaw

The completed jigsaw puzzle is going to be framed in a glass case has a special place in her home where she is going to hang it. Mrs Worton also received some special drawings and messages from the children which she said she will treasure.

At the end of the school’s PD day on Wednesday, staff gathered outside in their class bubbles to enjoy some refreshments and to say farewell to Mrs Worton.

Head Teacher Mrs Knox said some lovely words and Mrs Worton gave a little speech thanking everyone – she shared some special memories and some funny stories from over the years.

Mrs Knox said: “Mrs Worton has worked with children across the school in all classes and has also been the school’s R.E. Co-ordinator and has arranged children’s swimming sessions. Mrs Worton has also run our School Council – she has always been passionate about giving children a platform to come up with ideas and make decisions about their school life. Mrs Worton has been on many school trips, outings and residentials over the years. We shall really miss her.”

Mrs Worton said: “To all my Haughton family I would just like to thank you all for the wonderful memories that I will take and hold in my heart forever. Haughton is an amazing school full of exceptional people who have been there to share special times and offer support during times when you might just need a hug or a friendly smile.



“In recent weeks I have been asked will I be sad to leave, but there is no sadness just happy memories of special times spent with special people young and old.”