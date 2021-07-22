Hadnall Walking Market sees village life resume following months of restrictions and isolation

The residents of Hadnall hosted their first ever ‘walking market’ last weekend, offering many visitors their first chance to get out and socialise safely since the start of the pandemic while grabbing a bargain and helping to raise money for a variety of good causes.

Organised by the villagers themselves, more than 30 stalls spread out across Hadnall on Sunday 18 July offered everything from garage yard sales to brand-new goods from independent businesses.

Street corners were adorned with balloons and driveways with bunting, evoking a real community spirit.

Helen Theophanatos of Blacksmiths View, Hadnall said: “After the last 16 months with little social activity, I thought the walking market was a great idea and would allow people the chance to wonder with purpose and to meet and chat with friends they may not have seen for months.”

Catherine Kilbride of Shrewsbury Road, Handall said: “I was thrilled with the walking market, it was magical.

“We moved to Hadnall three years ago and was getting to know everyone when Covid hit.

“For the first time in a long time, we could walk around, talk to people and make friends.”

Starting at St Mary Magdalene Church, where visitors were able to pick up a mapped route of the stalls and enjoy homemade cake with a tea or coffee, the covid-compliant event attracted around 100 visitors during the course of the day.

A number of stalls donated the money they raised to support local causes including the village church and Grinshill Animal Rescue.

Jenny Martinez of Grinshill Animal Rescue said: “We really appreciated the opportunity to get involved with this local event.

“It was a fantastic idea and we loved the community spirit. It was very well organised and we would love to get involved with the next one.”

Christine Humphreys, village resident and member of the Hadnall Walking Market Committee, said: “We had such an amazing turnout, especially given the heat, and it was really great to see so many of our neighbours getting out to meet old friends and making new ones.

“The support from stallholders and buyers was fantastic, the whole village got involved.”