COVID-19 cases rise rapidly across the county

Coronavirus cases in Telford and Wrekin have reached the highest number of weekly cases since the pandemic began as cases rise rapidly across the county.



There were 984 new Coronavirus cases reported for Telford and Wrekin during the past seven days (12 – 18 July), 483 more than the previous seven-day period.

In the Shropshire Council area during the seven-day period between (9 – 15 July), there were 1,037 new cases reported an increase of 82.5% on the previous week.

The seven-day infection rate for Shropshire was 320.9 per 100,000 and in Telford and Wrekin 547 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

There were 14 patients with Covid-19 in local hospitals as of 21 July.

Health leaders are asking people to be responsible and think of others while enjoying their freedoms.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“For the benefit of others, we should continue to practice good hygiene, such as washing hands regularly, keeping space from others, and wearing masks.

“Bed occupancy has increased slightly, and with the hospitals busy already this will place a strain on our local hospitals.

“More than half of the people in hospital with Coronavirus have not been vaccinated.

“This stresses how important it is for people to be vaccinated.

“Those who have been vaccinated can still fall ill but hopefully not seriously, so be conscientious of others – this is still a virus you want to avoid catching and spreading.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“The number of cases in Shropshire continues to rise sharply and hospitalisations are slowly increasing too. With most legal restrictions being lifted by the Government at a time when the virus is spreading so quickly in our communities, I urge everyone to remain cautious.

“I still strongly advise the use of face coverings, particularly in crowded, busy places or where ventilation may be poor, and to keep a safe social distance where possible. Now restrictions have been ended, let’s not forget about good hand hygiene: these are simple and effective things we can all do to stop the spread of the virus.

“Testing through Lateral Flow Tests for people without symptoms, or a more reliable PCR test for those with symptoms, are still necessary measures. If you do get a positive PCR test you must self-isolate immediately.

“There are also still lots of Shropshire residents eligible for the vaccine, whether it be a second dose or both doses. Please book online, call 119 or visit a walk-in clinic to get yours as soon as possible. You are less likely to become seriously ill if you do contract COVID-19.”

Information about walk-in vaccination clinics is updated continuously online. Find out opening times and eligibility of walk-in clinics.