28.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Wrekin Rowers set for 3,000 mile Atlantic adventure

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A team of four rowers from Telford and Wrekin will race 3,000 miles across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands to Antigua later this year as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge 2021.

Members of the rowing team with Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Amrik Jhawar at Southwater
The team, which aims to raise £100,000 for charity through the challenge, is named Wrekin Rowers and comprises Stuart Shepherd, Gary Richards, Martin Skehan and Stuart Richards who claim they are “just four normal people with a limited rowing background that want to achieve something different.”

Team member, Stuart Richards, who is from Wellington, said:

“We are funding the full cost of entering this race ourselves. We promise that any donations we receive will be used entirely to help our two chosen charities.”

The Wrekin Rowers have already raised more than £67,000 of their £100,000 target, which will be split equally between Severn Hospice and the Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB).

On Saturday, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Amrik Jhawar met with the team at Southwater.

Cllr Jhawar said: “I’m really pleased to be here in Southwater helping the Wrekin Rowers drum up support for their challenge and raise money for two such worthy charities.

“It’s not often that someone from our borough rows across the Atlantic! In fact, I understand fewer people have rowed across an ocean than have climbed Mount Everest, so I’m really proud that this local team has decided to undertake such an incredible challenge – I wish them every success.”

