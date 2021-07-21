Motorcyclist dies following collision on A41 near Hinstock

A man has died following a collision involving a car and motorcycle near Hinstock yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A41 at around 8.15pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived on scene they found a motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition following a collision with a car.

“Crews commenced resuscitation efforts on scene but sadly, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.

“The car driver, a man, was assessed on scene and given treatment for minor injuries before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks.”