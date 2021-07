One person was cut free from a vehicle following a collision on the A442 Brockton Way in Telford early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a car at around 3.30am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Tweedale with an operations officer, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police attended.

Fire crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release the casualty who was left in the care of the ambulance service.