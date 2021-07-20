18.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Bob the Bus rolls out to support county Covid-19 vaccination programme

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Building on the success of mobile vaccinations at local businesses, people in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are invited to get their COVID-19 jab closer to home with the help of “Bob the Bus”.

The mobile vaccination service will be parking up at locations in Telford and Shrewsbury
The mobile vaccination service will be parking up at locations in Telford and Shrewsbury

The mobile vaccination service will be parking up at locations across the area this week to offer first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s part of efforts to ensure that local communities have easy access to the vaccine, particularly in areas where vaccine uptake is low.

- Advertisement -

Anyone aged 18 or over who has not already had their first dose will be able to have the jab just by turning up – no booking is required.

Steve Ellis, vaccination programme lead, said: “Bob the Bus – our mobile vaccination service – is proving to be an effective tool in ensuring local people are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly for some of our more vulnerable communities and those who find it difficult to access other vaccination sites.”

“Getting your vaccine with this service is quick and easy. You don’t need to have an NHS number or be registered with a GP – you can just hop on board Bob the Bus at one of his stops this week without the need to book.”

“We have plenty of vaccines available, so please do come along if you haven’t yet had your jab. If you know someone else who hasn’t had theirs, let them know that they can get it at the vaccine bus this week, too.”

This week, the mobile vaccination service will be offering the Pfizer vaccine at the following locations:

– Wednesday 21st July, 11.30am to 3.30pm: Hub on the Hill Food Bank, 103 Southgate, Sutton Hill, Telford, TF7 4HG

– Friday 23rd July, 9.30am to 1pm: The Food Bank at Barnabas Community Projects, Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury, SY3 7DN

– Sunday 25th July, 12 noon to 4pm: Windrush Generation Family Celebratory Event on the green of Hadley Learning Community School, Waterloo Road, Hadley, Telford TF1 5NU

People who had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine over eight weeks ago will be able to get their second dose using the mobile vaccination service as well.

Appointments can still be booked at a local vaccination centre, pharmacy or general practice sites that are available through the national booking service. Those who don’t have online access can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.

You can find the full list of walk-in sites available across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin here.

If you attend a walk-in clinic and have already got a vaccination appointment booked, you are advised to cancel your booked appointment so that it’s available for someone else.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP