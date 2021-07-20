Bob the Bus rolls out to support county Covid-19 vaccination programme

Building on the success of mobile vaccinations at local businesses, people in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are invited to get their COVID-19 jab closer to home with the help of “Bob the Bus”.

The mobile vaccination service will be parking up at locations in Telford and Shrewsbury

The mobile vaccination service will be parking up at locations across the area this week to offer first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s part of efforts to ensure that local communities have easy access to the vaccine, particularly in areas where vaccine uptake is low.

Anyone aged 18 or over who has not already had their first dose will be able to have the jab just by turning up – no booking is required.

Steve Ellis, vaccination programme lead, said: “Bob the Bus – our mobile vaccination service – is proving to be an effective tool in ensuring local people are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly for some of our more vulnerable communities and those who find it difficult to access other vaccination sites.”

“Getting your vaccine with this service is quick and easy. You don’t need to have an NHS number or be registered with a GP – you can just hop on board Bob the Bus at one of his stops this week without the need to book.”

“We have plenty of vaccines available, so please do come along if you haven’t yet had your jab. If you know someone else who hasn’t had theirs, let them know that they can get it at the vaccine bus this week, too.”

This week, the mobile vaccination service will be offering the Pfizer vaccine at the following locations:

– Wednesday 21st July, 11.30am to 3.30pm: Hub on the Hill Food Bank, 103 Southgate, Sutton Hill, Telford, TF7 4HG

– Friday 23rd July, 9.30am to 1pm: The Food Bank at Barnabas Community Projects, Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury, SY3 7DN

– Sunday 25th July, 12 noon to 4pm: Windrush Generation Family Celebratory Event on the green of Hadley Learning Community School, Waterloo Road, Hadley, Telford TF1 5NU

People who had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine over eight weeks ago will be able to get their second dose using the mobile vaccination service as well.

Appointments can still be booked at a local vaccination centre, pharmacy or general practice sites that are available through the national booking service. Those who don’t have online access can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.

You can find the full list of walk-in sites available across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin here.

If you attend a walk-in clinic and have already got a vaccination appointment booked, you are advised to cancel your booked appointment so that it’s available for someone else.