Shropshire included in first ever Met Office Amber Extreme Heat Warning

The Met Office has issued its first ever Amber Extreme Heat Warning as large areas of the UK including Shropshire will continue to see hot conditions this week.

The Extreme Heat Warning, which is issued with partners including public health partners across the UK, covers Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, a large part of Wales, all of southwest England and parts of southern and central England. The amber warning will be in force until the end of Thursday.

The warning comes as the forecast continues to signal for unusually high temperatures for western areas in particular, as well as continuing high nighttime temperatures creating potential impacts for health. The prolonged nature of the current heatwave has also been a factor for the increased impacts from this continued heat.

- Advertisement -

The impacts of extreme heat can be many and varied. It can have health consequences, especially for those who are particularly vulnerable, and it can impact infrastructure, including transport and energy, as well as the wider business community. During hot weather we often see increased traffic near coastal areas, increased use of open water by the public, and an increase in wildfire risk.

Much of the UK has been in heatwave conditions in recent days, but temperatures are expected to climb further early this week, possibly reaching 33C in some western areas, but widely high 20s and low 30s elsewhere.

Met Office Chief Operational Meteorologist Steven Ramsdale said, “The high temperatures are going to continue through a large part of this week. Many areas will continue to reach heatwave thresholds but the amber extreme heat warning focuses on western areas where the most unusually high temperatures are likely to persist.

“There’s a continuing risk of isolated thundery downpours late in the afternoons but most areas will stay dry until later in the week. Temperatures should begin to fall for most areas heading into the weekend, with some more unsettled conditions looking to develop.”

Weather Forecast

Tonight: The slight risk of the odd sharp shower remains into early evening, before cloud clears for another clear, dry night. Patchy fog is possible for prone areas. Remaining quite warm. A low of 16C.

Tuesday: Another fine and largely dry day, with plenty of sunshine and some fair-weather cloud. Isolated heavy, possibly thundery showers may develop through the afternoon. Feeling hot again. A high of 32C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Remaining hot by day throughout this period, with plenty of sunshine. Becoming more unsettled, however, with a risk of heavy, thundery showers developing each afternoon.