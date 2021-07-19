28.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 19, 2021

Casualty cut free from vehicle following collision in Oakengates

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

One person was cut free after becoming trapped in a vehicle following a collision in Oakengates this morning.

The two vehicle collision happened on Hadley Road at around 9.15am.

Emergency services including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended.

Fire crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release casualty who was left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Tweedale with an operations officer. West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

