Shropshire Council area households set to be offered extra recycling bin

Households in the Shropshire Council area will soon be able to request an additional wheelie bin for recycling their cans, glass and plastic at the kerbside, if the council’s Cabinet agree to the plans at their meeting next Wednesday.

The bin – which would be optional – would replace the existing black recycling boxes, and help to increase the amount of waste recycled in Shropshire by providing households with a larger container.

It would also reduce the amount of waste lost to the recycling process after being blown out of the boxes on windy days.

It would make the storage of recycling more convenient for residents, and reduce the amount of bending and lifting for residents and waste and recycling crews.

Cabinet will be asked to agree the plans in principle, subject to funding being agreed.

Assuming that just over 140,000 households (96.7%) request a bin, the total cost of providing them would be £2.93m. If funded from the council’s capital budget it would first need a change to the council’s Capital Strategy, which would need to be approved at a meeting of the full Council.

Ian Nellins, Cabinet member with responsibility for waste and recycling, said:

“This really is great news for Shropshire residents, which I’m sure will be well received.

“The provision of a bin for recycling is a direct response to residents’ comments and requests – and is a pledge we made in our election manifesto earlier this year.

“We know it’s something that many people want, and it’s something that will help us to boost the amount of waste that is recycled in Shropshire.

“It won’t be compulsory to have a bin. Some people may not have room for one, or may prefer to keep using their kerbside boxes, but we’re confident that many people will want to take up this opportunity.”

Some households may not want a bin due to housing layout or the lack of storage space for the bin. These residents would be able to continue to use their existing waste containers as will those residents who simply prefer to use boxes.

Shropshire Council says it’s estimated that a rollout of the scheme would be completed in around six months from an order being placed with the manufacturer.