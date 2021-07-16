Police seek man as part of Telford murder investigation

Police have named a man they are keen to speak to in connection with the murder of Dawid Kurdziel in Ketley earlier this month.

Robert Wieczorkowski

Detectives are appealing for the whereabouts of Robert Wieczorkowski, aged 31, previously of Hurleybrook Way in Leegomery, Telford.

It’s believed he may have information that can help police with enquiries.

- Advertisement -

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, of West Mercia Police Major Investigations Unit, said: “We are appealing to the public to help us in our efforts to locate Robert Wieczorkowski who we believed left Telford following the murder of Dawid Kurdziel.

“I appeal to those in our local communities who know where he is or may have information to help us find him to come forward. We also believe he has links to the Aberdeen area of Scotland and if anybody has information as to his whereabouts then please ring 999 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 0044_I_ 03072021.”