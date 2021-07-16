22.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 16, 2021

Police seek man as part of Telford murder investigation

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police have named a man they are keen to speak to in connection with the murder of Dawid Kurdziel in Ketley earlier this month.

Robert Wieczorkowski
Robert Wieczorkowski

Detectives are appealing for the whereabouts of Robert Wieczorkowski, aged 31, previously of Hurleybrook Way in Leegomery, Telford.

It’s believed he may have information that can help police with enquiries.

- Advertisement -

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, of West Mercia Police Major Investigations Unit, said: “We are appealing to the public to help us in our efforts to locate Robert Wieczorkowski who we believed left Telford following the murder of Dawid Kurdziel.

“I appeal to those in our local communities who know where he is or may have information to help us find him to come forward. We also believe he has links to the Aberdeen area of Scotland and if anybody has information as to his whereabouts then please ring 999 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 0044_I_ 03072021.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP