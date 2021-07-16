Nominate your health heroes as RJAH Celebration of Achievement Awards return for 2021

Patients past and present are being encouraged to nominate their individual and team health heroes at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) for a special Patient Choice Award.

Nominate your health heroes

The awards will be presented at the Oswestry-based hospital’s annual awards ceremony – the Celebration of Achievement Awards – at the Lion Quays Hotel in November.

Last year, the constraints brought about as a result of the coronavirus pandemic meant that the Trust’s usual Celebration of Achievement Awards event was cancelled – and in its place, the hospital held a virtual awards’ celebration event, called RJAH Stars 2020.

With restrictions now permitting, staff working at the specialist orthopaedic hospital will get the chance to celebrate their successes together, in person.

In keeping with previous years there will be 17 categories in total, recognising individuals and teams from across the hospital, but the Individual and Team Patient Choice Awards are the only two where the public get to nominate and then vote for their winner.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Nurse and Patient Safety Officer, said: “Our incredible staff have risen to every challenge and overcome every hurdle that these past 18 months or so have presented as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. They have continued to go above and beyond to deliver world-class care to our patients and I couldn’t be prouder of them all.

“Now more than ever before, it is vital that we take the time to recognise colleagues’ achievements and our successes, which is why events such as the Celebration of Achievement Awards are so important.

“I would ask any patient or relative, past or present, who has used our services and been particularly struck by the care they received from one of our members of staff or teams, to consider nominating them for the Individual and Team Patient Choice Awards.

“We’re inviting you to say special thank you by nominating someone for this award. Maybe you want to celebrate one of our Doctors, Nurses or Physios for your care or perhaps you want to tell us about a non-clinical member of our teams who has gone out of their way to support you. Whatever your story, and whatever your reason, please get in touch and let us know.

“We will go through all the nominations and compile a shortlist – and give the public the opportunity to vote on that shortlist to select the winners.”

If you or a family member has been a patient at RJAH, you can nominate a member of staff or team by emailing rjah.awards@nhs.net with the subject line Patient Choice Award.



Please also include the reason you are nominating the individual or team for this award – include as much detail as possible in order to help your nomination stand out at the shortlisting stage.

You have until Sunday 29 August to submit your nominations.

You can also find more information on the Trust website at www.rjah.nhs.uk/awards.