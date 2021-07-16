24.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 16, 2021

Eight arrested in Shrewsbury as police tackle County Lines drug dealing

By Chris Pritchard

Police have arrested eight people in Shrewsbury as part of an operation to tackle County Lines drug dealing.

Officers made the arrests after stopping and searching those suspected to be involved in drugs use or drug dealing.

The eight arrested were stopped in the areas of Castlefields, Ditherington, Harlescott and Shrewsbury town centre.

Members of the Shrewsbury Safer Neighbourhood Teams and Proactive Team were assisted in the operation by Merseyside Police.

Anyone with information about drug use or drug dealing is asked to report information via https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report information to CrimeStoppers anonymously.

