Covid measures to remain in place at Shropshire hospitals

Covid-19 measures that are currently in place at the Princess Royal Hospital and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will remain despite the Government lifting all restrictions on Monday.

The requirements to wear a face covering and social distance at both hospitals will remain in place after Monday 19 July, as will the restrictions on visiting, to help control the spread of COVID-19.



The announcement has been made from The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the hospitals, follows the issuing of national guidance from Public Health England.



Although COVID-19 restrictions will end in many settings from Monday, staff, patients, and visitors at all healthcare settings will need to continue to follow existing restrictions.

This means that visitors, patients, and staff must continue to wear hospital-supplied face masks in all indoor areas, hands must be sanitised and washed regularly, and a two-metre distance must be maintained.



Current visiting restrictions will also remain in place, with, as before, allowances being made for compassionate visiting, certain wards (including Children’s and Maternity), and for those with specific requirements, such as dementia and end of life care.

Hospital admissions are rising

Hayley Flavell, Director of Nursing at SaTH said: “Although much will change after 19 July, at SaTH – and across the healthcare system – we are still on the frontline of the continuing battle to deal with coronavirus, at a time when cases and hospital admissions are rising again.



“We also continue to care for some of the most vulnerable members of the community and therefore ask for the support of everyone in helping to protect them by continuing to stick to the restrictions in place.



“We know that visiting is an issue of great importance for patients and their friends and family so we are continuing to actively explore how the restrictions here may be eased in the near future and we will update again as soon as is possible.”

Cases rise across the county

- Advertisement -

Coronavirus cases across the county are continuing to rise ahead of restrictions lifting on Monday.

Read more: Coronavirus cases rise across the county ahead of restrictions lifting.