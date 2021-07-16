Adults are invited to ‘grab a jab’ this weekend without the need to book

Vaccination sites across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are opening their doors to all adults this weekend as part of the national ‘Grab a Jab’ campaign.

NHS COVID-19 vaccination sites will be operating across the region with anyone aged 18 or over able to turn up and ‘grab a jab’ without needing to book an appointment in advance.

Sites offering walk in vaccinations can be found easily on the Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Integrated Care System website.

The ‘Grab a Jab’ campaign coincides with a major drive by the NHS in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to encourage young people to “Get Vaccinated.” The initiative features young people across the region sharing their experiences and views of the vaccination.

Among those backing the campaign is Georgina Rees, 22 from Shrewsbury. She recently started volunteering at the Shrewsbury Vaccination Centre as she wanted to do her bit to help the NHS. Her support was spurred on by seeing the toll the pandemic was having on her parents, who are both doctors.

Georgina said: “Deciding to get the vaccine isn’t just about you. It’s about thinking of everyone. It’s about my parents and others in the NHS and thinking about everything they’ve had to go through, and it’s about looking after more vulnerable people in our communities.

“Like everyone I’ve been impacted by the restrictions. I had to do my final year of university studies online, which was lonely at times as I was often living on my own. I feel like I’ve lost connections with a lot of my friends and have had so many experiences taken away from me. I definitely felt cut off at times and it had a real impact on my mental health. Most of all I’ve really missed being able to see my 94-year-old grandpa. I know however that I haven’t been affected as much as many others have, who have lost their jobs or even family members, and it’s for those people especially that we need to get the vaccine.

“The vaccine is the safest way for us to get our lives back and be with the ones we love. We have to do this, not just for ourselves, but to save the NHS and others around us.”

The ‘grab a jab’ weekend has been organised to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to everyone and enable more people to get their first dose without the need for an appointment.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s Director of Public Health, said:

“We’re urging all those eligible to Grab a Jab this weekend in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. We have walk-in clinics open at Telford International Centre, Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre, the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Turreff Hall, Donnington (Telford), and more. You can simply walk in and get your vaccine without the need to book an appointment in advance.

“Make sure you check the vaccination walk-in clinic times online and check which type of vaccine each clinic offers before you go along. For example, some clinics will be offering the Pfizer jab – which is available for those aged 18 and over – whilst other clinics will be offering the AstraZeneca jab, which is available for those aged 40 or over.

“You don’t need to have an NHS number or be registered with a GP to get your vaccine – you can still visit one of our walk-in clinics across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Grab a Jab!”

This weekend’s walk-in clinics come as figures from 15th July show that more than 67.9% of 18 to 24-year-olds and more than 69.4% of 25 to 29-year-olds across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have already had their first vaccine.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“We’ve seen good uptake of the vaccine among local young people, but we really want everyone to take up the opportunity to get a jab – we know that it is our best protection against COVID-19 and the safest route out of restrictions.

“We’re all desperate to get back to some sense of normality and the vaccine is our way to do this. That’s why we’re calling on all adults to play their part in the fight against coronavirus by popping into one of our vaccination clinics to get the jab done!”

People who attend a walk-in clinic for their first dose will have their vaccination record updated online and will then be able to book in their second dose appointment using the national booking system.

People of any age who had their first dose of the vaccine over eight weeks ago will also be able to get their second dose this weekend.

All adults can still book at one of the 1,600 vaccination centres, pharmacy or general practice sites across the country that are available through the national booking service. Vaccination centres are also available in convenient locations.

People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.

In line with updated JCVI guidance, people aged 39 and under and all pregnant women will be offered the Pfizer vaccine.

You can find the full list of walk-in sites available this weekend across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin here.