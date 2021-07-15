20.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 15, 2021

Telford school praised for ‘high standards of good practice’

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Telford school has received official ‘accredited’ status from The National Autistic Society for the support it offers to autistic children and young people.

A new sensory garden is among the latest facilities developed for autistic students at Queensway North
A new sensory garden is among the latest facilities developed for autistic students at Queensway North

Queensway North, which is part of the Learning Community Trust, caters for students on the autistic spectrum, and those with social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

And after a detailed assessment as part of the National Autistic Society’s quality assurance programme, it has emerged with flying colours.

- Advertisement -

In a letter to the school, autism accreditation quality manager Stephen said: “Congratulations on demonstrating the highest standards of good practice in supporting autistic children and young people.” 

Queensway North is the only school in Shropshire to currently hold the society’s accredited kite mark.

The assessment took place over three days, and examined the school’s performance in wide-ranging areas such as emotional support for students, sensory experiences, staff training, and the depth and quality of engagement with families.

Principal Julie Bravo said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this official recognition of our hard work here, which is testament to the staff’s commitment to offer the best possible provision to our youngsters.

“We were equally thrilled that the assessors recognised the safe, nurturing and happy environment that we work so hard to create, offering a sense of belonging to each child.

“Our objective is to reignite a thirst for learning in our students, within a challenging but inclusive environment, through a broad and balanced curriculum.”

The assessment report said: “Staff have excellent relationships with pupils and understand each individual child’s social, emotional and academic needs. 

“There is a positive ‘can do’ attitude across the staff team and staff are obviously passionate about their work and caring of pupils.  This ensures pupils are supported to reach their full potential.

“All staff have an excellent understanding of how best to support pupils based on a knowledge and appreciation of their autism.”

The report added: “The school is passionate about developing students’ communication and interaction skills through their ever-expanding enrichment activities and creative curriculum offer.”

Dr Gill Eatough, chief executive of the Learning Community Trust, said: “We are delighted to be the only school in Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin to carry this official accreditation.

“We pride ourselves on taking a holistic approach to teaching and learning at Queensway North, working in a hands-on fashion with students and their families.

“But it is always nice when we see our work being officially acknowledged by nationally-recognised assessors.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP