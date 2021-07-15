20.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 15, 2021

Skylights installed on hospital ward in loving memory of patient

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Six skylights have been installed in side rooms on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) in memory of a patient, to bring joy and comfort to others being cared for.

The skylights have been installed in memory of Lorraine Saffhill
The skylights have been installed in memory of Lorraine Saffhill

Derek Saffhill and his family donated £3,000 to SaTH Charity in memory of his wife Lorraine who died on Ward 23 in May last year after a six-year battle with cancer.

He chose the skylights – LED lit ceiling tiles featuring natural sky scenes – for the side rooms on the oncology ward as they had brought so much joy to Lorraine while she was being cared for there.

- Advertisement -

SaTH Charity – the official charity of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which runs the RSH and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford – matched the funding to enable them to be installed in six rooms. 

Lorraine was 62 years-old when she passed away in May 2020. She was married to Derek for 42 years, and they have two children, Charlotte and Chloe, and two grandchildren, Zain and Yonni.

Derek said: “Throughout her battle, Lorraine never complained and always had a smile for everyone. She was full of praise for the NHS at Birmingham, Stoke, Coventry, and especially Shrewsbury where, after many inpatient stays on Ward 23 and treatment visits to the O’Connor Unit, she considered the staff as friends.

“In Lorraine’s last few days she was moved into a side room with a skylight which gave her great pleasure as she mentioned how nice it was to see the sky.

“Seeing the pleasure this gave to Lorraine encouraged us, and her friends, to have a collection in her name so that six other rooms on Ward 23 could also have skylights installed that will hopefully give some joy to other patients receiving treatment.”

Peter Warren, Ward 23 Ward Manager, said: “Although the skylights were installed only a week ago, I have already received a letter from a patient saying what a difference it has made and that it allowed him to escape and imagine he was looking at the sky. 

“As many of our patients come into the ward frequently, having a different skylight in each side room will really make a difference and they are a wonderful gift in memory of Lorraine.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation and Lead Director for SaTH Charity, said: “SaTH Charity was delighted to match the generous donation from Lorraine’s family so that six side rooms could have skylights installed.

“We would like to thank them again for thinking of others and supporting the work of the ward by helping to make it such a lovely environment.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP