Shrewsbury Academy set to become a ‘School of the Future’ for North Shrewsbury

Funding from Shropshire Council and the Department for Education is set to transform Shrewsbury Academy in North Shrewsbury into a ‘School of the Future’.

The funding will build on the improvements that have already been made over the last 12 months as The Marches Academy Trust works in partnership with the community, Shrewsbury Town Council, Shropshire Council and the Department for Education (DfE), to provide a quality learning environment for the young people of Shrewsbury.

Work already undertaken at the school includes the development of a new reception area, student entrance, improvement to the school kitchen, essential electrical works, significant drainage works to ensure the main fields are fit for purpose as well as improvement to the front car park.

The Department for Education will now work with the school to identify the exact facilities required to meet the future needs of the students.

Planned development includes the refurbishment of Sundorne Infant School which will be incorporated into the Shrewsbury Academy grounds after pupils move to their new accommodation on Featherbed Lane next Spring.

New teaching accommodation will also be built with targeted areas of remodelling within the existing school site to support the expansion.

Julie Johnson, Head of School at Shrewsbury Academy comments:

“One of my main aims is that every student and member of staff feels a sense of pride about our school. The school continues to evolve, and this funding will ensure our facilities are improved and expanded to create fantastic learning spaces. The investment shows commitment to the students and community to ensure every child has access to high-quality education in the local school of choice.”

Sarah Finch, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust adds:

“The Trust has worked with Shrewsbury Town Council, Shropshire Council and the Department for Education to secure this significant funding. This partnership is confident that the refurbishments and updates will allow The Marches Academy Trust to continue to work with our community in North Shrewsbury to give our young people the opportunities to explore their talents and follow their dreams.”

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services said:

“I am delighted to see that plans are now taking shape to develop a ‘School for the Future’ for Shrewsbury Academy.

“Creating the best start in life for our children and young people has long been a top priority for Shropshire Council. This investment, coming on top of the Council’s funding for provision at Harlescott Junior and Sundorne Infant in north Shrewsbury, will provide local children greater opportunity to access high quality education within their community.”