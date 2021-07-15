Grant boost helps charity get workers back on the road

A Shrewsbury-based charity that helped key workers travel to their jobs during the pandemic has received over £18,000 in grant support.

Shropshire RCC’s grant will be used to purchase five 110cc mopeds so it can support local people back into work

Shropshire RCC’s Wheels2Work project lends mopeds and electric bikes to people who struggle to get to their place of work because of a lack of public transport.

The service has continued running throughout the Covid-19 crisis to help people – particularly key workers – with their commutes.

- Advertisement -

The charity has now received £18,047 from the ARG Recovery Programme via Shropshire Council, a scheme that was set up to boost Shropshire’s wider economic recovery.

Shropshire RCC’s grant will be used to purchase five 110cc mopeds so it can support local people back into work and help businesses and communities bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.

Julia Baron, CEO of Shropshire RCC, said: “We are delighted to receive support from the ARG Recovery Programme for our Wheels2Work project.

“We know that certain industries like hospitality are struggling to fill their vacancies nationwide, and for Shropshire businesses there is the extra challenge of being in a large, rural county with limited public transport options for staff.

“Our new mopeds will help open up job opportunities, giving employers and employees the chance to get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

Shropshire RCC established Wheels2Work 26 years ago after recognising the challenges people faced travelling in the County when they did not have their own vehicle.

Its success has resulted in over 45 similar schemes being set up across England and Wales.

The scheme provides scooters and electric bikes at an affordable weekly rate, giving its clients the chance to save for their own transport or make other long-term arrangements so they can continue to get to their place of work.

For more information about Wheels2Work including how to apply, visit www.shropshire-rcc.org.uk/wheels2work or call 01743 237883.