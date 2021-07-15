21.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 15, 2021

Grant boost helps charity get workers back on the road

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Shrewsbury-based charity that helped key workers travel to their jobs during the pandemic has received over £18,000 in grant support.

Shropshire RCC’s grant will be used to purchase five 110cc mopeds so it can support local people back into work
Shropshire RCC’s grant will be used to purchase five 110cc mopeds so it can support local people back into work

Shropshire RCC’s Wheels2Work project lends mopeds and electric bikes to people who struggle to get to their place of work because of a lack of public transport.

The service has continued running throughout the Covid-19 crisis to help people – particularly key workers – with their commutes.

- Advertisement -

The charity has now received £18,047 from the ARG Recovery Programme via Shropshire Council, a scheme that was set up to boost Shropshire’s wider economic recovery.

Shropshire RCC’s grant will be used to purchase five 110cc mopeds so it can support local people back into work and help businesses and communities bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.

Julia Baron, CEO of Shropshire RCC, said: “We are delighted to receive support from the ARG Recovery Programme for our Wheels2Work project.

“We know that certain industries like hospitality are struggling to fill their vacancies nationwide, and for Shropshire businesses there is the extra challenge of being in a large, rural county with limited public transport options for staff.

“Our new mopeds will help open up job opportunities, giving employers and employees the chance to get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

Shropshire RCC established Wheels2Work 26 years ago after recognising the challenges people faced travelling in the County when they did not have their own vehicle.

Its success has resulted in over 45 similar schemes being set up across England and Wales.

The scheme provides scooters and electric bikes at an affordable weekly rate, giving its clients the chance to save for their own transport or make other long-term arrangements so they can continue to get to their place of work.

For more information about Wheels2Work including how to apply, visit www.shropshire-rcc.org.uk/wheels2work or call 01743 237883.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP