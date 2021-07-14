Team of 40 set to run as tribute to well-known Wellington man

A team of around 40 people will run the streets of Wellington next month in a bid to raise £10,000 for charity in memory of a well-known local businessman.

The run team is made up of around 40 past and present staff, as well as family and friends of Alex

Alex Kyriacou, a joint partner at Smithfields fish and chip restaurant in the town, died suddenly this spring at the age of 38, leaving a wife and children and his brother and business partner Kyri.

Now staff have organised a 5k run on August 22 to raise money for Severn Hospice in Alex’s memory.

“The Smithfields team lost not only a manager but a friend, a father figure and a role model when Alex died in May,” said staff member Megan Birch on behalf of her colleagues.

“Staff, both past and present, are heartbroken and shocked at his death and wish to honour his name by raising money for a good cause.

“We will all be running an ‘All out for Alex’ 5k event around Wellington on August 22 to raise money for the Severn Hospice in Telford and we hope as many people as possible will donate.”

Alex’s brother Kyri commented: “We are so grateful for the love and support our staff have given us during this traumatic time.

“When our staff members approached us with this idea we were overwhelmed with gratitude that they had thought of a way to keep his memory alive in their hearts.

“It was decided that Severn Hospice in Telford, which is in our community and relies on donations, would be a perfect charity and going forward we hope we will arrange other events in Alex’s name to raise funds for it,” Kyri added.

The run team is made up of around 40 past and present staff, as well as family and friends of Alex, and their target is to collect £10,000 in sponsorship for the hospice. Collection tins have been placed in the restaurant and people can also donate through a GoFundMe page.