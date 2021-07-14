Shropshire Council hopes to make income from advertising on roundabouts, lampposts and verges

Roundabouts, lampposts, signs and verges could be used as advertising space under plans set to go before Shropshire Council’s Cabinet on Wednesday 21 July.

Meole Brace Roundabout in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

Funds could be raised to generate income for the council to help fund statutory functions like environmental and highways maintenance under the proposals which will go to Cabinet next week.

If approved, Shropshire Council will award an advertising and sponsorship contract to generate at least £392,000 across four years.

The scheme would be rolled out in two phases – the first would concentrate on roundabouts, boundary signs and verges; while the second will focus on lampposts.

Councillor Steve Charmley, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Highways, said:

“This scheme provides an opportunity for the council to demonstrate how it shall support local businesses to promote and advertise their products and services to increase economic growth and support the creation and retention jobs and skills in the county.

“The performance of advertising via the use of highways assets will help to inform the use of a wider range of council assets which may increase the volume and value of income raised to fund and support public service delivery.

“This is a very positive step – it demonstrates commitment and delivery on the key aspects of our commercial strategy and benefits us all round.”

There may be also an opportunity for advertising on other mediums in the future including billboards, digital signs, bus shelters, bridges, central reservations, barriers, waste bins and street furniture, hanging baskets and flower beds, customer vehicles, customer buildings and statues.

The Council says that income generated from the scheme would be used to help fund statutory functions such as the maintenance of roundabouts, verges and to improve the public realm.