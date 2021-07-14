Resurfacing work to take place on 184km of road in Shropshire

Thirty-seven stretches of road across north, south and central Shropshire are to be resurfaced, totalling 184km in length, as Shropshire Council continues its programme of work to improve the county’s roads.
The Council’s annual resurfacing programme is put together based on regular inspections and annual surveys of the county’s roads, plus reports from residents, councillors, parish councils and community groups.
This year’s programme includes seven roads in central Shropshire, 14 in north Shropshire, and 16 in south Shropshire.
Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said:
“We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this. It will greatly improve nearly 200km of roads, and help to prevent problems occurring in the future, and means we won’t have to spend as much time on smaller repairs.
“I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”
The stretches of road to be resurfaced in this year’s programme are:
Central area
Abbey Foregate, Bell Lane to Column Roundabout, Shrewsbury
B4393 Alberbury Road, Ford
B5063 Wytheford Road, Shawbury
Bicton Heath roundabout, Welshpool Road, Shrewsbury
Broomhill Lane to Pulverbatch, Pulverbatch
Buildwas Bank, Buildwas
Grange Farm junction to Preston Gubbals, Preston Gubbals
North area
Halfway House to Westbury, Westbury
Northwood to Ellesmere road, Wem
A41 Chester Road roundabout to Hinton bank roundabout, Whitchurch
Burlton crossroads to English Frankton junction, Loppington
Crow lane, Childs Ercall
Mile Bank Road, Whitchurch
Newtown, Whitchurch
Chirk Road, Gobowen
Little London Lane, Trefonen
Morda junction Trefonen road-start of 60mph, Morda
Castle Street, Oswestry
Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry
Vyrnwy Road, Oswestry
Whittington Road, Whittington
South area
A442 Telford Road rural section, Bridgnorth
A5 Pickmere roundabout to B5314 junction, Crackleybank
B4194 Sweveneys junction to Clogs Bank, Buttonbridge
B4363 from A4117 to Kinlet Bank, Neen Savage
B4363 from junction with B4555 to start 40mph, Billingsley
B4555 High Street, Highley
Evelith Lane, Kemberton
Heathton from Claverley to Six Ashes Road, Claverley
Oldbury Wells, Bridgnorth
South Road, Ditton priors
Stanton Road to A464, Shifnal
Stottesdon to Harcourt, Stottesdon
A456 Wooferton to Gosford, Woofferton
B4362 Station Road Wooferton, Woofferton
Ditton Mill to Withypool, Earls Ditton
Upper Broughton to B4385, Upper Broughton
Work will be carried out by Shropshire Council’s contractor, Kier.