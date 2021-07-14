Resurfacing work to take place on 184km of road in Shropshire

Thirty-seven stretches of road across north, south and central Shropshire are to be resurfaced, totalling 184km in length, as Shropshire Council continues its programme of work to improve the county’s roads.

The Council’s annual resurfacing programme is put together based on regular inspections and annual surveys of the county’s roads, plus reports from residents, councillors, parish councils and community groups.

This year’s programme includes seven roads in central Shropshire, 14 in north Shropshire, and 16 in south Shropshire.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said:

“We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this. It will greatly improve nearly 200km of roads, and help to prevent problems occurring in the future, and means we won’t have to spend as much time on smaller repairs.

“I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

The stretches of road to be resurfaced in this year’s programme are:

Central area

Abbey Foregate, Bell Lane to Column Roundabout, Shrewsbury

B4393 Alberbury Road, Ford

B5063 Wytheford Road, Shawbury

Bicton Heath roundabout, Welshpool Road, Shrewsbury

Broomhill Lane to Pulverbatch, Pulverbatch

Buildwas Bank, Buildwas

Grange Farm junction to Preston Gubbals, Preston Gubbals

North area

Halfway House to Westbury, Westbury

Northwood to Ellesmere road, Wem

A41 Chester Road roundabout to Hinton bank roundabout, Whitchurch

Burlton crossroads to English Frankton junction, Loppington

Crow lane, Childs Ercall

Mile Bank Road, Whitchurch

Newtown, Whitchurch

Chirk Road, Gobowen

Little London Lane, Trefonen

Morda junction Trefonen road-start of 60mph, Morda

Castle Street, Oswestry

Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry

Vyrnwy Road, Oswestry

Whittington Road, Whittington

South area

A442 Telford Road rural section, Bridgnorth

A5 Pickmere roundabout to B5314 junction, Crackleybank

B4194 Sweveneys junction to Clogs Bank, Buttonbridge

B4363 from A4117 to Kinlet Bank, Neen Savage

B4363 from junction with B4555 to start 40mph, Billingsley

B4555 High Street, Highley

Evelith Lane, Kemberton

Heathton from Claverley to Six Ashes Road, Claverley

Oldbury Wells, Bridgnorth

South Road, Ditton priors

Stanton Road to A464, Shifnal

Stottesdon to Harcourt, Stottesdon

A456 Wooferton to Gosford, Woofferton

B4362 Station Road Wooferton, Woofferton

Ditton Mill to Withypool, Earls Ditton

Upper Broughton to B4385, Upper Broughton

Work will be carried out by Shropshire Council’s contractor, Kier.