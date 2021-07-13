Next phase of £10 million A442 improvement project to begin

The third, of a four-phase £10million project to improve the A442 in Telford, is set to begin this month to coincide with the school holidays.

The “Eastern Primary Major Investment Programme” is focused on a section of the road between Hollinswood Interchange and Brockton Way.

The work will involve limited lane closures and occasional brief road closures and prevent the need for any further major work for many years to come.

Particular emphasis will be on repairs to bridges, barriers, drainage and the condition of the road itself and its slip roads.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhoods, Commercial Services and Regeneration said:

“This work is part of more than £50million of investment into our highways to keep Telford moving.

“The roadworks on the A442 are essential to keep part of our borough’s most important network in good condition – without the need for any further major work for many years to come.

“The Department for Transport has told us that the condition of our roads is above national and regional averages but we are committed to maintaining and improving the quality and safety of our roads.

“We will do our best to keep traffic moving and keep everyone up to date with progress and the latest traffic management information. I would like to thank the public in advance for bearing with us while we do this essential work.”

30,000 vehicles use the road every day

Built when the town was first designated 50 years ago, the A442 needs significant investment to support the 30,000 vehicles that use the road every day.

Some 31 bridges, more than 400 street lights and 13 miles of safety barriers as well as drainage, kerbs, signs and central reservations all need maintaining in order to create a transport infrastructure fit for the future.

Two phases of this project are already complete and this next will see improvements to barriers on verges and the central reservation between Hollinswood and Castlefield roundabout and much-needed structural repairs to the Hollinswood, Stirchley and Randlay Interchange bridges.

The programme of works currently planned includes:

– Barrier upgrades on Northbound and Southbound verges – Summer / Autumn 2021

– Hollinswood Interchange and Stirchley Interchange bridge structures concrete repairs – Autumn /Winter 21-22

– Barrier upgrade including central reservation hardening (where required) between Hollinswood Interchange and Castlefields roundabout – Autumn 21 – Summer 22

– Randlay Interchange bridge structure concrete repairs – Spring / Summer 22

The first two phases involved the resurfacing of Brockton Way and its slip roads, the A4169, the A442 southbound resurfacing between Randlay and Stirchley roundabouts, improvements to the Naird Lane bridge, resurfacing of Hollinswood northbound exit slip road, resurfacing of Randlay northbound off-slip and extensive structural patching on the A442 between Trench Lock interchange and Wombridge interchange southbound, and around Randlay interchange northbound.

More details and regularly updated information on any closures and traffic management can be found at www.telford.gov.uk/A442