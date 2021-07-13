19.7 C
Newly-renovated Shropshire pub encouraging visitors to be green

A pub near Shrewsbury undergoing a seven-figure refurbishment has unveiled two electric car charging stations as part of its commitment to the environment.

Two charging points have been installed for electric vehicles at the Riverside Inn
The Riverside Inn, Cound, is being completely renovated, both internally and externally, and the new car park will include two charging points for electric vehicles.

General manager, Chris Kendall, said the addition of charging stations fitted perfectly with the pub’s “green ethos” – being welcoming to cyclists and hikers, as well as those dining or socialising with friends.

He said: “The location of the pub in beautiful countryside alongside the River Severn means it is a perfect stop-off for people cycling or walking in the area, and we are making an extra effort to ensure the business is environmentally friendly.

“For instance, we will recycle as much as we can, with things like used cooking oil returned to the depot to be turned into biodiesel, and we only use straws made out of plant-based material.

“There is a real green ethos to the pub, so it makes sense to install charging points in the car park for drivers of electric vehicles.

“I believe we are one of only a handful of pubs in Shropshire to have electric charging points, and I’m sure more will follow as the popularity of electric vehicles grows over coming years.”

The Riverside Inn is due to open in August following a major renovation after the pub became the latest addition to Greene King’s Chef & Brewer collection of country pubs.

The pub will serve traditional food, along with a range of cask ales, with people able to sit indoors or in the large beer garden stretching down to the River Severn.

The garden will feature a purpose-built outside bar, and the pub will also have six bedrooms available for overnight guests.

Chris added: “It’s been a huge project with the entire building being stripped back and sensitively restored, and it is going to be absolutely stunning when finished.

“We are counting down the weeks to opening now, and are looking forward to welcoming guests old and new here at the Riverside Inn.

“It really is a beautiful part of the world and I am delighted to be here running such an amazing pub – we can’t wait to open!”

