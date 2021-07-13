19.7 C
Ellesmere College celebrates 2021 International Baccalaureate Diploma Results

Ellesmere College students are celebrating the first results of the summer with the publication of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma results this week.

The pass level to gain the full diploma is 24 points and the average of this year’s cohort at Ellesmere College was an impressive 36 points – the equivalent of AAA grades at A Level. 

The results also saw a 100% pass rate with 43% achieving 40 or more points, an outstanding achievement, given the maximum mark is 45.

The Headmaster at Ellesmere College, Mr Brendan Wignall, congratulated all Ellesmere Sixth Form students who completed the IB this year and commented on their hard work.

He said: “I am delighted for our pupils who have done so well in the International

Baccalaureate Diploma programme.

“I commend them for how well they adjusted to the various disruption to their school life over the duration of this two-year course, but they moved to online learning and back seamlessly.

“They have certainly worked very hard and achieved an excellent set of results.

“They are exceptionally well prepared for university following the rigorous demands of this course of study.”

The IB Diploma was introduced at Ellesmere College 15 years ago, as an alternative to A Levels.

Students who follow the International Baccalaureate course study six subjects, a course in The Theory of Knowledge, and produce a university standard Extended Essay as part of their assessment. 

The IB Diploma opens doors to the top universities in both the UK and around the world. It is a demanding and highly rewarding course of study held in high esteem by universities. 

Ellesmere sixth formers’ have embraced the global perspective with places secured to study undergraduate programmes both in the UK and across the world.

The publication of A Level results will be on August 10 and GCSE results on August 12.

