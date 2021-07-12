18.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 12, 2021

Police appeal for witnesses to assault in Coalport

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Coalport last month, that left a man with significant facial injuries.

The assault took place near the Coalport Bridge and Woodbridge Inn Public House on the night of Saturday 26 June.

Police say that at around 11pm a 32-year-old man was assaulted and sustained significant facial injuries. He attended The Princess Royal Hospital for treatment.

Officers are keen to speak to a man described as being around 45-years-old, of stocky build and driving a blue Vauxhall Zafira in relation to the incident.

If you witnessed or have any information in relation to the incident then please contact PC Shabbir on 07790 951314 or via our website, quoting incident 861i of 26 June 2021.

