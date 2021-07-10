20.2 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 10, 2021

Lights, camera, action at Wellington cinema

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Wellington Orbit has been awarded funds by Films Hub Midlands through the National Lottery to continue their series of cults and classic film showings through to March 2022.

Claudia Niehoegen at Cults and Classics launch event
Claudia Niehoegen at Cults and Classics launch event

Film Hub Midlands support people to watch, show, and make films in the Midlands and are also part of the British Film Institute Film Audience Network. Andy Rae from Films Hub Midlands commented “Thanks to the support from the National Lottery, we’re delighted to be able to support Wellington Orbit to bring a broad range of programming to their audiences, and engage with their community.”

Liam McClelland, a Director at Wellington Orbit said:

- Advertisement -

“We are extremely grateful for the support from Films Hub Midlands and the National Lottery which will allow us to continue to bring the good old classics and cult films to a cinema audience once again. Every showing so far has been a sell out and the additional funds will really help us to keep this unique event viable.”

Wellington Orbit’s Cults and Classics Cinema night has been running since October 2020 and has already shown some great classics such as Cinema Paradiso, The Ladykillers and The Long Good Friday.

The screenings are driven by suggestions from the general public and endorsed by the Orbit’s volunteer film group.

Ray Hughes, a Director at Wellington Orbit explained:

“To have the maximum impact the volunteer group was of the opinion that a cult or classic film should be shown just the once.  With only a capacity of 63 seats post Covid and the current restrictions reducing capacity by 50% it would be very difficult financially to run this series without additional support and we are very grateful for Film Hub Midlands providing us with top up finance to make the events viable.”

Wellington Orbit are currently reaching out to the community to canvas views on films for future screenings in this series and ask that requests are sent to them at info@wellingtonorbit.co.uk. 

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP