Lights, camera, action at Wellington cinema

Wellington Orbit has been awarded funds by Films Hub Midlands through the National Lottery to continue their series of cults and classic film showings through to March 2022.

Claudia Niehoegen at Cults and Classics launch event

Film Hub Midlands support people to watch, show, and make films in the Midlands and are also part of the British Film Institute Film Audience Network. Andy Rae from Films Hub Midlands commented “Thanks to the support from the National Lottery, we’re delighted to be able to support Wellington Orbit to bring a broad range of programming to their audiences, and engage with their community.”

Liam McClelland, a Director at Wellington Orbit said:

- Advertisement -

“We are extremely grateful for the support from Films Hub Midlands and the National Lottery which will allow us to continue to bring the good old classics and cult films to a cinema audience once again. Every showing so far has been a sell out and the additional funds will really help us to keep this unique event viable.”

Wellington Orbit’s Cults and Classics Cinema night has been running since October 2020 and has already shown some great classics such as Cinema Paradiso, The Ladykillers and The Long Good Friday.

The screenings are driven by suggestions from the general public and endorsed by the Orbit’s volunteer film group.

Ray Hughes, a Director at Wellington Orbit explained:

“To have the maximum impact the volunteer group was of the opinion that a cult or classic film should be shown just the once. With only a capacity of 63 seats post Covid and the current restrictions reducing capacity by 50% it would be very difficult financially to run this series without additional support and we are very grateful for Film Hub Midlands providing us with top up finance to make the events viable.”

Wellington Orbit are currently reaching out to the community to canvas views on films for future screenings in this series and ask that requests are sent to them at info@wellingtonorbit.co.uk.