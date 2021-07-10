20.2 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 10, 2021

Classic pedal car sale raises bumper amount for local charity

By Shropshire Live

A dilapidated old pedal car which was restored to its former glory and auctioned off for charity has raised £3675.

The Austin J40 pedal car
The Austin J40 pedal car was found buried under a pile of junk at the back of a garage before being purchased and renovated by George Rowbotham from Diddlebury.

George, and his friend Ken Gwillam, decided to work on the car together, sell if off and donate the money to the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre which supports patients from throughout Shropshire and Mid-Wales as they undergo cancer treatment at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The car was auctioned off by Leominster based Brightwells and George has now sent the cash through to the charity which is currently raising money for a new CT Scanner, and the development of three new clinic rooms at the Cancer Centre.

George said he was delighted to give something back to the charity that has cared for his wife Mary.

“My wife has had cancer twice, fortunately she’s fine now, but not many people get through it twice. I used to work in the car body trade along with a friend Ken Gwillam. Sadly he lost his wife to cancer, and so he wanted to help me with this to do something to help others.”

George and Mary Rowbotham
Anna Williams, communications officer for the cancer charity, said: “We’d like to say an enormous thank you to George and Ken for their hard work restoring this car, and their very generous donation to us.

“We are always touched by the efforts our supporters go to to benefit the charity, without them we wouldn’t be able to deliver the services and treatment we do at the Cancer Centre.”

