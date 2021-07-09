Police appeal for witnesses to Shrewsbury assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that took place outside a pub in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened outside The Vaults in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The incident took place outside The Vaults in Castle Gates at around 11pm on Tuesday 29 June.

A 27-year-old man was physically assaulted and sustained a number of injuries requiring treatment at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Quade Jay, 25, from Shrewsbury has since been charged with ABH and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or has any information in relation to the incident. Details can be given to DC Pender on 01743 264866, quoting incident 871i of 29 June 2021.