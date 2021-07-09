19.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 9, 2021

PC Benjamin Monk sacked by West Mercia Police after misconduct hearing

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police constable Benjamin Monk who is serving an eight-year jail sentence for the manslaughter of ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson has today been sacked by West Mercia Police.

A Special Case Fast Track Hearing under the provisions of the Police Conduct Regulations was held by the force today.

The hearing, which took place in Worcester, was chaired by Chief Constable Anthony Bangham and found that PC Monk’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and concluded that the outcome should be dismissal without notice.

Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss, said: “This is one of the most serious convictions UK policing has seen in a generation and the circumstances are tragic. PC Monk’s actions have fallen far below the standards we, and the public, would expect.

“In the hearing, PC Monk accepted that his conviction for manslaughter has discredited West Mercia Police and that the force had no alternative but to dismiss him without notice.

“The public should be able to trust police officers to act within the law when using force, and expect officers to be accountable for their actions.”

PC Monk will also be placed on the College of Policing Barred List and will not be employable within the UK Police Service.

The outcome of the misconduct hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.

PC Monk was found guilty of the manslaughter of Dalian Atkinson following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court on 23 June and was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.

DCC Julian Moss added: “I am sincerely sorry and extend my deepest condolences to Dalian’s family and friends.”

