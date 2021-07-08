20.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 8, 2021

Shropshire Council begins to develop new cycling and walking plan

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council is developing a plan that will focus on providing an inter-connected cycling and walking network in the key urban areas of Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Oswestry and Whitchurch.

The Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) will also look at potential cycling routes between these towns and smaller settlements within a 10km boundary area of each town. 10km is the commonly accepted distance that people on average are prepared to cycle if commuting by bike to work.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for transport, said:

- Advertisement -

“The development of a LCWIP for Shropshire on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic is the perfect opportunity to engage with local communities on how they want to make their towns and villages more cycle and walking friendly.

“The recent COVID restrictions have profoundly impacted the way people live, work and travel and evidence from Sport England shows that there has been a rise in popularity of cycling and walking.

“The LCWIP will seek to embed these changes in people’s travel behaviour through the development of a best practice, high-quality network of cycle and pedestrian routes both within and between our towns and villages.”

In time, the LCWIP will support in assisting the reduction of car journeys, improving air quality and wellbeing  and supporting in physical and mental health and potential investment decisions for this infrastructure.

The development of the LCWIP is expected to begin in late August 2021.

A first round of community workshops are expected to be held later in the year to consult and engage with local communities and stakeholders and see feedback on the key cycle and pedestrian routes produced by the analysis undertaken,.

The second round of workshops, expected to be held in early 2022, will seek views on the proposed measures to be put in place to enable more walking and cycling along these routes.

The LCWIP will take eight to ten months to complete and is expected to be out for public consultation as part of the draft Local Transport Plan, which will also be out for consultation early next year.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP