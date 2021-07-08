Coronavirus cases continue to rise sharply across Shropshire

Coronavirus cases across the county are continuing to rise for the sixth week running, with health leaders asking people to get vaccinated this week.

Shropshire

During the seven-day period between 25 June – 1 July 2021 there were 464 new cases reported in Shropshire an increase of 69% on the previous week.

The seven-day infection rate for Shropshire was 143.6 per 100,000, 222.8 per 100,000 for the West Midlands, and 243.3 for England.



Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health, said:

- Advertisement -

“Cases in Shropshire have almost doubled in the last week and are expected to continue to rise. Our focus is on getting as many as people possible vaccinated; we want to encourage as many people as possible to come forward for their vaccinations. Two doses gives much better protection than one and reduces your chances of becoming seriously ill if you do get COVID-19. Getting a jab couldn’t be easier with plenty of availability at walk-in clinics across Shropshire.

“The outbreak at Minsterley Primary School is coming to an end and the school has re-opened, but we are dealing with several outbreaks at other schools in the county. It is really important we stop the spread as quickly as possible and we can do that by ensuring everyone over the age of 11 is testing twice a week using a Lateral Flow Test. Tests are available from schools or at more than 70 community locations in Shropshire.”

Telford and Wrekin

There were 477 new Coronavirus cases reported for Telford and Wrekin between 28 June – 4 July, 185 more than the previous seven-day period.

The number of cases in Telford and Wrekin is slightly lower than the regional average and national average. The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 265 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“This weekend, those aged 18-39 can head to the Telford International Centre and get the life-saving jab – no appointment required.

“The vaccine is working to protect people and their loved ones from serious illness – don’t miss this opportunity.

“Make sure you get vaccinated twice as two doses provide much greater protection than one.”

As of 6 July, 30,747 people aged 20 or over have not yet received their first vaccination in Telford and Wrekin. For those aged 40 or over, 10,601 have not had their first vaccination.

Liz Noakes, added: “Currently, cases are rising significantly in schools, and we are working with schools to manage several outbreaks.

“If your child is ill and experiencing even mild symptoms, your child should stay home get PCR tested.

“This will help schools to remain open in the run-up to the school holidays.

Further details about walk-in clinics, opening times and eligibility are available online.