Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Macmillan Benefits Team secures millions for people with cancer

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The Macmillan Benefits Team at the Trust that runs Shropshire’s acute hospitals has secured over £8.5 million in financial help for people with cancer in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin over the last three years.

Jackie Machado and Kate Povall are Welfare Rights Officers based at the Hamar Centre at RSH
The incredible total raised by the team at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, has been increasing year on year and in last financial year totalled £3.6million.

Angela Pattison, Macmillan Welfare Rights Unit Manager, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and we are going from strength to strength as a service, year on year.

“Over the last three years, we have received 2,088 referrals into the Macmillan Welfare Rights Service for the Shropshire area. These referrals were received from a mix of Cancer Nurse Specialists, self-referrals and external partners.

“As a service, we work holistically with the patient and their families. The last 12 months have been hard for everyone.

“Ensuring patients are able to access support, advice and assistance with benefit applications and information to enable them to maximise their household income and make life a little easier through a difficult period is so important.”

Should anyone like assistance they can talk to their Cancer Nurse Specialist, the Macmillan Information Centre, email Shropshire.Macmillan@wolverhampton.gov.uk or call 01743 261369 and leave a message requesting a call back.

